 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


Silver Ferns look to bounce back after England loss, brace for South Africa challenge

share

Source:

NZN

Still reeling from an extra-time seven-goal loss to England, the Silver Ferns are now bracing for another challenging Quad Series netball encounter against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Maria Folau of the Silver Ferns during Vitality Netball International Series, as part of the Netball Quad Series match between England Roses v New Zealand Silver Ferns at The Copper Box Arena, London 20 Jan 2018 (Photo by Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Silver Ferns player Maria Folau in action against the England Roses.

Source: Getty

Ferns coach Janine Southby says the disappointing loss to England in London on Sunday (NZT) means there's no chance her team will take Friday's game lightly.

The New Zealanders threw away a handy 43-37 lead at the three-quarter mark, allowing England to level 49-49 at full-time before dominating the 14 minutes of extra time to win 64-57.

And while the Silver Ferns won the southern swing of the Quad Series in September, courtesy of wins over Australia and South Africa, they've since struggled for consistency and momentum.

"We saw, during the Quad Series matches in New Zealand and Australia last year, that South Africa were showing signs of growing confidence.

"Any team that is playing in this competition is a real threat," Southby said.

Silver Ferns skipper Katrina Grant says the Proteas come into Friday's match with nothing to lose, having pushed New Zealand close in September before losing 63-56.

"This makes them a very dangerous side," Grant said. "We'll have to bring our A game to make sure we win."

The Norma Plummer-coached South Africans also pushed Australia in London last weekend, the Diamonds eventually edging out 54-50 winners.

Plummer said she was very proud of the way the team performed, given the little amount of preparation time they had before leaving for London.

"We had one and a half days to re-select the squad and about three days of training before we flew out," she said.

"So I was a little apprehensive, but about the day before we played, I felt we had got back to where we left off in September."

Plummer said the Quad Series was of critical importance to the development of the Proteas leading into April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"We can go on playing teams ranked under us and maybe get a win, or we could challenge and get the games they need - the intensity and the pressure of playing the best."

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:10
1
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.

'I just signed your death warrant' – watch the moment judge eviscerates US gymnastics doctors for sex crimes against young girls


2
Rugby Union test match, France vs New Zealand (15-21). The famous All Blacks perform their traditional Haka before the match. (Photo by Universal/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

Former All Black and Wellington stalwart Graham Williams dies, aged 72

00:44
3
Returning Warrior Peta Hiku says the team-bonding activities are just as important as the morning gym sessions.

Warriors get 'a little bit grubby' in pre-season training camp with fun drills on Papamoa Beach

01:06
4
A philosophical Adams had a rare off-night shooting against the Nets, but he isn't fussed.

Watch: Steven Adams brushes off poor shooting performance - 'You can't ease up because you're missing'

00:15
5
The former Black Cap was mobbed by laughter after dismissing Dwayne Bravo.

'Your hate will only fuel our desire' - Mitchell McClenaghan snaps back at social media critics after rough performance in BBL

01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.

00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

Police found justified in use of Taser, pepper spray and police dog in Christchurch arrest

The officers attending the incident were advised that a man had assaulted his partner and punched another person.

00:50
The British singer spoke with Anderson Cooper about his reasons for stopping touring after 50 years.

Sir Elton John to hold one last worldwide tour before walking away from music

Fans of the British pop icon will have one last chance to see him in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 