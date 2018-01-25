Silver Ferns look to bounce back after England loss, brace for South Africa challenge

Still reeling from an extra-time seven-goal loss to England, the Silver Ferns are now bracing for another challenging Quad Series netball encounter against South Africa in Johannesburg.

Silver Ferns player Maria Folau in action against the England Roses. Source: Getty

Ferns coach Janine Southby says the disappointing loss to England in London on Sunday (NZT) means there's no chance her team will take Friday's game lightly.

The New Zealanders threw away a handy 43-37 lead at the three-quarter mark, allowing England to level 49-49 at full-time before dominating the 14 minutes of extra time to win 64-57.

And while the Silver Ferns won the southern swing of the Quad Series in September, courtesy of wins over Australia and South Africa, they've since struggled for consistency and momentum.

"We saw, during the Quad Series matches in New Zealand and Australia last year, that South Africa were showing signs of growing confidence.

"Any team that is playing in this competition is a real threat," Southby said.

Silver Ferns skipper Katrina Grant says the Proteas come into Friday's match with nothing to lose, having pushed New Zealand close in September before losing 63-56.

"This makes them a very dangerous side," Grant said. "We'll have to bring our A game to make sure we win."

The Norma Plummer-coached South Africans also pushed Australia in London last weekend, the Diamonds eventually edging out 54-50 winners.

Plummer said she was very proud of the way the team performed, given the little amount of preparation time they had before leaving for London.

"We had one and a half days to re-select the squad and about three days of training before we flew out," she said.

"So I was a little apprehensive, but about the day before we played, I felt we had got back to where we left off in September."

Plummer said the Quad Series was of critical importance to the development of the Proteas leading into April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.