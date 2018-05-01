TODAY |

Silver Ferns locked in for World Cup semi-final against hosts England

AAP
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

England have fired a message to their Netball World Cup rivals with a dominant 58-47 win over fellow title contenders South Africa in their final group game in Liverpool.

England's win has set up a semi-final against New Zealand tomorrow, while the South Africans must recover in time to face favourites and triple defending champions Australia, who beat the Kiwis 50-49 last night.

Tracey Neville's team will have few fears over the identity of their future opponents after such a big win over a team that had beaten them in their previous meeting, costing them the Quad Series title in January.

Goal shooter Jo Harten finished with 30 goals from 33 attempts, her long-range effort to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter bringing the capacity crowd to its feet.

They needed to win the game in order to avoid the Australians in the last four had been somewhat mitigated by the Diamonds' one-goal win over the New Zealanders earlier.

But Neville was clearly determined that her side should have made a statement against their fellow unbeaten opponents, not least those who had denied them a second-consecutive major title.

England's strongest seven started the match, and were immediately buoyed by the re-appearance in a supporting role of Layla Guscoth, who has undergone surgery on the Achilles she injured earlier in the tournament.

Marshalled by Serena Guthrie, England immediately imposed themselves and their opponents' cause was hardly helped by the early exit of captain Bongiwe Msomi, who hobbled off injured after seven minutes.

England emerged from a strong opening quarter 19-11 in front, and Harten's accuracy continued through a second quarter in which England extended their lead to 31-20.

Starting the second half with an almost-unassailable advantage, Neville could afford to make changes and she introduced Natalie Haythornthwaite in place of Chelsea Pitman at wing attack.

There were belated signs of the South Africans stirring and the accuracy of their goal shooter Lenize Potgeiter gave them a glimmer of hope as they reduced the deficit to nine.

But strong defending from Geva Mentor stemmed the mini-revival and another long-ranger from Harten saw England pull away again to lead 43-30 at the end of the third.

With the game all but won early in the final quarter, the tireless Guthrie's work was done and she was replaced at centre by Natalie Panagarry for the final eight minutes.

Harten also made way, her finishing figures barely hinting at the impact she had made in turning a seemingly-difficult fixture into such an easy win.

New Zealand shooter Maria Tutaia lines up a shot under pressure from England defender Ama Agbeze during the Taini Jamison Trophy international netball match - Silver Ferns v England played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on Wednesday 13 September 2017. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz
New Zealand shooter Maria Folau lines up a shot under pressure from England defender Ama Agbeze during the Taini Jamison Trophy international netball match in Hamilton. Source: Photosport
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:04
In Auckland training for the World Cup, Logovi'i Mulipola is hailing his side's preparation for Japan.
Manu Samoa pre-World Cup camp 'one of the best', says prop
2
The young first-five was a surprise selection, but has already caught the eye of veteran Ben Smith.
'He's been awesome' - Beauden Barrett backing Josh Ioane to shine on All Blacks debut
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by 1 NEWS’ Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: World Cup countdown begins, All Blacks stats-attack and Scotty storms out
4
Singh came off the bench at halftime for Bayern's first team.
Kiwi footballer Sarpreet Singh makes debut with Bayern Munich first team against Arsenal
5
Brad Thorn grilled James O'Connor before allowing him to sign with Reds - 'We were pretty direct'
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
00:37
Coach Noeline Taurua explained what’s driving the Ferns in Liverpool this year.

P.U.R.E. - The mantra driving the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup
1 NEWS

Silver Ferns, Diamonds 'evenly matched', say Diamonds ahead of World Cup showdown
00:56
Captain Laura Langman said the newcomers were "singing up a storm".

Silver Ferns won the match, but lost build-up in players' tunnel to rowdy Zimbabwe – 'We had nothing!'
01:15
Coach Noeline Taurua says players have specific amounts of quarters they can play at the moment.

Noeline Taurua says heavy rotation is part of the plan: 'Method in the madness'