Silver Ferns lift Taini Jamison Trophy after completing series sweep over England

The Silver Ferns completed a series sweep over England after beating the Roses 62-47 in the third and final Test in Hamilton.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio lifts the Taini Jamison Trophy . Source: Photosport

The 15-goal win was the biggest margin of the series and came despite coach Noeline Taurua experimenting with combinations.

Maia Wilson finished with 44 of 47 goals as the Silver Ferns shooters finished with 92.5 percent shooting percentage.