Silver Ferns legend Yvonne Willering awarded New Zealand Netball life membership

Having served the game of netball for decades, iconic Silver Ferns player and coach Yvonne Willering has been awarded a life membership by Netball New Zealand.
Having arrived in New Zealand from the Netherlands as a child, Willering made her first appearance for the Auckland under-21 side at the age of 15 before going on to represent the Silver Ferns for 10 years.
After her playing career, Willering continued her legacy as a coach, firstly with Auckland - with whom she forged a 10-year national title winning streak before becoming the seventh coach of the Silver Ferns in 1997.
Willering coached New Zealand in 51 Tests, winning 39 for a 76 per cent success rate, including winning a silver medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.
She has also worked as an administrator for the game in New Zealand, and becomes the 33rd life member, joining the likes of Dame Lois Muir, Taini Jamison and Kereyn Smith.
