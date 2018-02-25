Silver Ferns legend Yvonne Willering awarded New Zealand Netball life membership

Having served the game of netball for decades, iconic Silver Ferns player and coach Yvonne Willering has been awarded a life membership by Netball New Zealand.

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering Source: Photosport

Having arrived in New Zealand from the Netherlands as a child, Willering made her first appearance for the Auckland under-21 side at the age of 15 before going on to represent the Silver Ferns for 10 years.

After her playing career, Willering continued her legacy as a coach, firstly with Auckland - with whom she forged a 10-year national title winning streak before becoming the seventh coach of the Silver Ferns in 1997.

Willering coached New Zealand in 51 Tests, winning 39 for a 76 per cent success rate, including winning a silver medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.