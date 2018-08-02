Silver Ferns legend Anna Harrison attempts audacious defensive play as she heads into retirement

The Northern Mystics have crashed out of the netball Premiership after falling to the Central Pulse last night in Wellington.

The Mystics' 55-48 loss allows the Mainland Tactix to secure a finals berth for the first time in their 11-year history.

The elimination also signalled the end of Anna Harrison's glittering career, though the Mystics skipper pulled out all the stops in what would be her final match before retirement.

Late in the second quarter, the former Silver Fern deliberately used her teammate’s thigh as a boost as she attempted a block.