Silver Ferns honoured with reception at Parliament for World Cup triumph

The Silver Ferns have been officially acknowledged for their World Cup triumph at Parliament with a reception from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Wellington mayor Justin Lester and hundreds of celebrating fans.

The World Cup, claimed by the Silver Ferns after a thrilling 52-51 win over Australia in the final last month, was also present for the occasion as Ms Ardern raved about the squad's performance.

"You're incredible. Your performance was incredible. You've been on a journey... where you've come out on top," Ardern told the Silver Ferns.

The Silver Ferns entered last month's tournament in Liverpool as underdogs, having finished fourth at last year's Commonwealth Games - their worst result in team history.

But with Noeline Taurua taking over as coach and Netball New Zealand relaxing their selection policies to allow veterans like Laura Langman to return, a new culture was instilled and the team continued to build.

Ms Ardern said the team's development and this year's result - the Silver Ferns' first World Cup win in 16 years - was huge for the country.

"You are growing a generation of sportswomen and girls," she said. 

"Thank you for being the advocates and role models you are."

Also present at today's reception was Sports Minister Grant Robertson and National's Nikki Kaye.

Ms Kaye gave a special mention to the coaching staff for their efforts in Liverpool for helping "such a grounded team".

"Absolute grace and humility. You are world champions and we love you."

