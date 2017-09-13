Silver Ferns grind out tough win against relentless England to win series 2-1

The Silver Ferns ground out a tough 62-55 win over England at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton tonight to take out the Taini Jamison Trophy Test series.

The visitors led 30-26 at halftime with New Zealand giving away easy possession due to England's relentless defence.

But the Silver Ferns fought back to retake the lead in the third quarter 44-43.

New Zealand made a number of changes in the second half which paid dividends as the momentum of the match swung in their favour.