Silver Ferns grind out tough win against relentless England to win series 2-1

The Silver Ferns ground out a tough 62-55 win over England at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton tonight to take out the Taini Jamison Trophy Test series.
The visitors led 30-26 at halftime with New Zealand giving away easy possession due to England's relentless defence.
But the Silver Ferns fought back to retake the lead in the third quarter 44-43.
New Zealand made a number of changes in the second half which paid dividends as the momentum of the match swung in their favour.
Maria Tutaia was on song with her shooting in the later stages of the match with her shooting partner Bailey Mes shooting 100 per cent, landing 21/21 shots at goal and picking up the player of the match honours.
