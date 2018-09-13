Silver Ferns great Laura Langman quits international netball

New Zealand's most-capped Silver Fern Laura Langman has retired from international netball.

Laura Langman. Source: Photosport

In what has been a storied 163-Test career, Langman has won all major titles, including last year's World Cup.

Currently captaining the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Australia's Super Netball league, Langman says her passion for representing New Zealand hasn't faded throughout her 15-year career.

“When I look back at my time with the Silver Ferns – the friendships and relationships with players and coaches, there are so many outstanding memories,” she said.



“The honour of pulling on the black dress and wearing the Silver Fern was as strong in my 163rd Test as it was when I was handed my first cap in 2005. It’s a privilege that I have absolutely loved.”

Langman made her Silver Ferns debut against England at just 18 against England and went on to set the record for an unbroken run of Test appearances.

The Silver Fern great also credited current coach Dame Noeline Taurua as a longterm mentor throughout her career.

“I was with Noels at the Magic as a teenager and she has played such an important part in my netball career,” she said.

“She has been a mentor throughout and it was incredibly special to finish my time with the Silver Ferns with Noels at the helm.

Taurua says Langman's dedication to the game was unrivalled.