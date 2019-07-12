TODAY |

Silver Ferns drawing from Black Caps' underdog run for own World Cup campaign

The Silver Ferns are headed into their Netball World Cup campaign with some added inspiration after watching the Black Caps' remarkable run in their own World Cup in the UK as well.

The Black Caps beat tournament favourites India yesterday to punch their ticket to the final at Lords on Sunday night - a match coach Noeline Taurua admits plenty of her team was watching.

"It's so cool for the Black Caps," Taurua said.

Gavin Larsen spoke to 1 NEWS after NZ's thrilling World Cup semi-final win. Source: 1 NEWS

"We watched the game prior to going to training yesterday and it's always quite interesting when you do read the comments or hear - especially their couple of the games leading into that one yesterday - that they may have been on the other end of the leger.

Both the cricket and netball world cups are being hosted in the UK this year but Taurua said that's not the only similarity between the two Kiwi sides.

"I think there's just so much pride there... there's so much pride in the fern for all teams for everybody who represents the country.

"We're cheering for them and I know recipricly they're doing that for us as well."

Taurua's squad begin their campaign in Liverpool against the Malawi tonight in a match many are viewing as a chance for redemption after the Queens stunned the New Zealand side at last year's Commonwealth Games with their first ever win in 10 clashes.

"I think, realistically, we can't take that out of our history," Taurua said.

"Our take on our first game - and it just so happened to be against Malawi - is really to start strong.

We want to start as dominant as we can and put our presence out on court and, if anything, it'll be restoring pride in the black dress - I think that's probably more of a take that we'll cherish out of this game."

The Silver Ferns face Malawi at 8pm NZT tonight.

Coach Noeline Taurua said the side wants to put pride back in the black dress - and they have a perfect example to off in the UK. Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS

1 NEWS

1 NEWS

