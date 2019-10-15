Silver Ferns determined to increase winning streak over Australia as Constellation Cup battle hits Auckland

With one win already in the bag, the Silver Ferns know they can take a big step towards winning back the Constellation Cup against Australia in Auckland tomorrow night.

Holding a 1-0 series lead thanks to a 53-52 victory in Christchurch on Sunday, the world champions have relocated north to Auckland for the second of four matches against the Diamonds.

Despite such a short turnaround between matches, coach Noeline Taurua says tomorrow night won't see a different approach from her slightly weary side.



"We need to cement ourselves in regard to our strategies, and I suppose our dominance out there on court," Taurua told media.

"We got a lot of confidence out of that win and now we need to keep building."

Despite losing their last two matches against the Ferns, Australia are by far still the favoured side for the series. Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio knowing that the Diamonds didn't earn the tag of number one in the world from lying down when things don't go their way.

"We know that they don't like losing, at all," Ekenasio said.

"So I expect them to come out harder than they already have - which is kind of not anything new. We've just got to get pretty prepped for it."

Not having lifted the Constellation Cup since 2012, the Ferns can go some way towards a dramatic shift in the netball world landscape tomorrow night.

A victory would be the Ferns' third in a row, defender Katrina Rore out so see a return of Kiwi trans-Tasman dominance.

"We want three wins in a row.

"We haven't had a streak against Aussie in a really long - it's about time to start one."