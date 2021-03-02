Silver Ferns to defend Constellation Cup in October

Netball New Zealand has confirmed this afternoon the Silver Ferns will defend the Constellation Cup this October with games on either side of the Tasman.

Kiera Austin of Australia is challenged by Sulu Fitzpatrick of New Zealand during the Constellation Cup International Test. Source: Getty

The Silver Ferns will meet the Australian Diamonds in four Tests and includes the New Zealand team’s first trip to Australia since late 2019, playing in Brisbane on October 13 and in Cairns four days later.

The Constellation Cup then moves to New Zealand where the two teams go head-to-head at Spark Arena in Auckland on October 21 and TSB Arena in Wellington on October 24.

Netball New Zealand chief executive Jennie Wyllie said there was plenty of world class netball to look forward to after such a disrupted international calendar last year.

“International netball is certainly back and it’s exciting to be able to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series with the opportunity to defend the Constellation Cup against our toughest rivals,” she said.

“Heading overseas for the first time in two years is a significant milestone in what has been an uncertain time for international netball, and we can’t wait for the Constellation Cup battle to resume.”

The Silver Ferns ended a nine-year drought early this year in winning the Constellation Cup against the Diamonds, claiming the series 3-1 with all four games played in Christchurch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Netball NZ also confirmed the 2021/22 Silver Ferns Squad will be announced on 10 August followed by a finalised Silver Ferns team for the series in early October.

Constellation Cup