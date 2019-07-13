TODAY |

Silver Ferns could open game up more against Barbados, says Ameliaranne Ekenasio

The Silver Ferns could look to open the game up in their day two clash against Barbados after burying some demons with the win over Malawi in their Netball World Cup opener.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who shot at 95 per cent after making 20 of 21 shots, said the Ferns were potentially a little bit too conservative in the 64-45 win over Malawi.

"It definitely feels two worlds apart from when we met them last time, so it just feels really awesome that we played as a team and did what we wanted to do today," she told 1 NEWS.

"Today we really wanted to play the short game, let it open up when it did and we probably didn’t open it up as much as we wanted to."

"Maybe we can look to open it up earlier tomorrow but we still want to real structured so maybe just set a better balance."

Veteran defenders Katrina Rore and Casey Kopua were both pleased with the win over Malawi, a victory that avenged the defeat at the minnows at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

"We won, points on the board, there are patches where you want to do better but you’ve just got to set that standard and you’ve just got to move forward from there," Kopua said.

The Ferns would look to build against Barbados, opposition they haven’t faced since the last World Cup in 2015.

“(They’re) another unorthodox team, a style we’re not using to playing against very often,” Rore said.

“I feel like in these first three days, first three games, it’s us building our foundation.”

The Silver Ferns could look to open the game up in their day two clash against Barbados after burying some demons with the win over Malawi. Source: 1 NEWS
