Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua makes three changes for next month's Nations Cup in the UK

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has made three changes to her team with captain Laura Langman and Katrina Rore to miss the Nations Cup in England next month.

Kimiora Poi in action for the Tactix. Source: Photosport

Maria Folau will also be missing the side to face England, Jamaica and South Africa in the quad series after announcing her retirement from netball.

Shooter Maia Wilson and midcourters Whitney Souness and Kimiora Poi have been recalled into the side for the series which begins against the England in Nottingham on January 19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taurua said prioritising player welfare and the longevity of the Langman and Rore presented an opportunity for the selected players to stake a claim as next generation of the Ferns.



“We are losing a lot of experience without Laura, Katrina and Maria, but it is a great chance to see what this next wave of Silver Ferns can bring to our game in the spotlight of international Test Netball,” she said.

“We have some different faces in the side for this campaign but it is important that we set the bar high and keep building towards those targets.”

Former Silver Fern Gail Parata will also join the team as an assistant in the absence of Deb Fuller

Full squad:

Shooters

Bailey Mes

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Maia Wilson



Midcourters

Gina Crampton

Shannon Saunders

Kimiora Poi

Whitney Souness



Defenders

Karin Burger

Phoenix Karaka

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Jane Watson