Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua made Companion of New Zealand Order of Merit

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua has been awarded one of New Zealand's most prestigious civillian honours, becoming a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Although Taurua is accustomed to high pressure situations on the court, Taurua told 1 NEWS that the investiture event was one of the most nerve-wracking in her career.

"I've never been so nervous in my life and obvoisly you're always out in the public eye and I don't know, today's brought on a different sort of emotion to it. I'm glad it's over if im going to be honest."

Despite already claiming the some of netball's top achievements, Taurua said that she still has a lot more she wants to achieve as a coach.

"There's a lot on the bucket list. We've got a lot of momentum happening in our sport, and not only in our sport in netball but also within New Zealand as well," she said.

"In post Covid times there's a lot of eyes from other countries that are watching what's happening over in New Zealand as well so that's a really great positive. So you know, it's just begun and that's probably the great thing is that I'm still involved hugely and would really like to pay back the honour that I've received today."

Today's award ceremony marked yet another honour in Taurua's storied career.

After landing the Silver Ferns top job in 2018, Taurua is credited with transforming a down-and-out Silver Ferns side into world champions.

Prior to her appointment, the Silver Ferns had endured horrid 2018 Commonwealth games campaign where they failed to win a medal. However, after just 11 months at the helm, Taurua guided the side to a Netball World Championship in 2019.