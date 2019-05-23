Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua determined to bury the ghosts of Commonwealth Games shambles

After a brilliant domestic season for the Pulse in 2019 former Silver Ferns skipper Katrina Rore has been recalled to the New Zealand side for their World Cup campaign in England in July.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said with Rore's experience and tough defensive style, it was impossible to keep her out of the team.

"It's an outstanding group, lots of experience, everyone gets along and there are a lot of leaders here as well which I think is a great thing," said Taurua.

Taurua has named veteran midcourter Laura Langman as captain.

The pair are now tasked to spearhead New Zealand's redemption following last year's Commonwealth Games disaster, where the team failed to win a medal on the Gold Coast.

"I do not want to be a part of that and I don't want to relive that," Taurua said.

"I don't want to have that same experience through this World Cup so I'm very determined for it to be a good World Cup and for us just to play hard."

Despite inconsistent performances in the ANZ Premiership, Mystics shooter Baily Mes has made the squad, with Taurua giving her an opportunity to wear the black dress based off her physical attributes.

"I know about her shooting percentages, I know all of that sort of stuff.. but I haven't worked with her so I'm gonna back myself and I'm going to back her as well."

Taurua is refusing to shy away from bold decisions, as she tries to deliver New Zealand a first World Cup title in 16 years.