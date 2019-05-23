TODAY |

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua determined to bury the ghosts of Commonwealth Games shambles

1 NEWS
More From
Netball
Silver Ferns

After a brilliant domestic season for the Pulse in 2019 former Silver Ferns skipper Katrina Rore has been recalled to the New Zealand side for their World Cup campaign in England in July.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said with Rore's experience and tough defensive style, it was impossible to keep her out of the team.

"It's an outstanding group, lots of experience, everyone gets along and there are a lot of leaders here as well which I think is a great thing," said Taurua.

Taurua has named veteran midcourter Laura Langman as captain.

The pair are now tasked to spearhead New Zealand's redemption following last year's Commonwealth Games disaster, where the team failed to win a medal on the Gold Coast.

"I do not want to be a part of that and I don't want to relive that," Taurua said.

"I don't want to have that same experience through this World Cup so I'm very determined for it to be a good World Cup and for us just to play hard."

Despite inconsistent performances in the ANZ Premiership, Mystics shooter Baily Mes has made the squad, with Taurua giving her an opportunity to wear the black dress based off her physical attributes.

"I know about her shooting percentages, I know all of that sort of stuff.. but I haven't worked with her so I'm gonna back myself and I'm going to back her as well."

Taurua is refusing to shy away from bold decisions, as she tries to deliver New Zealand a first World Cup title in 16 years.

Silver Ferns World Cup squad: Karin Burger (Pulse), Gina Crampton (Steel), Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Pulse), Maria Folau (Thunderbirds), Phoenix Karaka (Mystics), Casey Kopua (Magic), Laura Langman (captain, Lightning), Bailey Mes (Mystics), Katrina Rore (Pulse), Shannon Saunders (Steel), Te Paea Selby-Rickit (Steel), Jane Watson (Tactix).

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Rore was dumped from the national side following the Ferns’ poor performance at the 2018 Comm Games Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
    More From
    Netball
    Silver Ferns
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:10
    The 15-year-old is fast becoming one of New Zealand’s hottest swimming prospects.
    Kiwi teen Erika Fairweather looking to follow in NZ swimming great Danyon Loader's footsteps
    2
    The assistant coach of the Blues says the 37-year-old continues to surprise him on and off the field.
    'He refuses to miss a training' - Tana Umaga praises Ma'a Nonu's work ethic
    3
    Katrina Grant during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz
    Katrina Rore returns to Silver Ferns fold, named in NZ World Cup squad
    4
    Scott Robertson says his players have been supporting one another following the alleged scandals in South Africa.
    'We are good people' - Crusaders coach on players facing homophobic abuse allegations
    5
    Yaroslav Radashkevich had his right leg snap during the Eurasian powerlifting championships.
    Russian weightlifter suffers horrific leg injury while attempting to squat 250kg
    MORE FROM
    Netball
    MORE
    1 NEWS

    Cental Pulse win over Northern Stars secures hosting rights for Netball Premiership final
    The Silver Ferns shooter says there were multiple factors leading to her decision.

    Maria Folau hints at possible retirement after World Cup - 'Netball isn't everything'
    1 NEWS

    'Get some KFC and chill out!' Casey Kopua shares humble Mother's Day dinner plans after final home game with Magic
    Mystics Grace Nweke shoots for goal.

    Mystics snap winless drought in ANZ Premiership with convincing win over Tactix