Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby quits after horror 2018 season that saw team miss out on Comm Games medal

Silver Ferns head coach Janine Southby has resigned from her role in the wake of Netball NZ's independent review into the side's poor Gold Coast Commonwealth Games campaign.

Source: 1 NEWS

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said, "Earlier today I accepted Janine Southby’s resignation from her role as Silver Ferns head coach.



"I would like to acknowledge the contribution that Janine has made and thank her for her hard work. Janine remains a key member of the Netball family, a fine coach and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with her in the future," she said.

New Zealand failed to win a Commonwealth Games medal for the first time earlier this year.

Southby said in a statement today she takes full responsibility for the failure.

"I am very sad to have reached this point," she said.

"We were at a real point of transition when I was appointed and I believed it would take time to make the necessary change.

"Over the last two years I have worked hard to develop a high performance culture based on accountability and self-responsibility. I felt we were making steps in the right direction however, I have to acknowledge this hasn’t happened as quickly or as well as I would have liked.

"The results we were able to deliver through the transition were unacceptable and far less than what we were aiming for. As head coach, I have to front up to my own responsibility in producing those results and I have. I’m as gutted as anyone that we couldn’t produce the results we aimed for.