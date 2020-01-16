Silver Ferns captain rested for second Test against Aussies, replaced by possible debutant Maddy Gordon

The Silver Ferns will make at least one change to the team that opened last night’s Constellation Cup with a win when they play Australia again tonight, with captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio being rested.

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source: Photosport

The Silver Ferns announced this afternoon Ekenasio won’t play in tonight’s second Test against the Diamonds in Christchurch due a knock she took to her right calf in last night’s 49-44 win.

Replacing Ekenasio will be young midcourter Maddy Gordon, who will have a chance to make her Silver Ferns debut if coach Dame Noeline Taurua gives her a bib.

Gordon told 1 NEWS this week she was fizzing at the chance of donning the black dress for the first time even though her family and friends can’t be there due to the current Alert Level 2 restrictions in place in all parts of New Zealand except Auckland, which is under stricter restrictions.

“It’s been a dream for me to be playing in the Silver Ferns and for that to possibly happen, it's awesome,” Gordon said.