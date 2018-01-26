 

Netball


Silver Ferns bounce back in style with gritty win against South Africa

New Zealand teetered but then ensured there was no final-quarter meltdown as they beat South Africa 51-46 in a tense Quad Series netball Test in Johannesburg.

NZ avoided their worst ever losing streak with a 51-46 win in Johannesburg.
The Silver Ferns held their nerve when the pressure went on against their fifth-ranked opponents, doing enough to secure their first win of the tournament and end a five-match Test losing streak.

Having blown a five-goal lead in the final stanza of the opener against England in London, before going on to lose 64-57 in extra time, the spotlight was on New Zealand's ability to close out the contest.

Five goals up entering the last quarter, the lead was narrowed to three at a deafening Ellis Park Arena before two of New Zealand's best responded.

Centre Samantha Sinclair and goal defence Katrina Grant pulled off turnovers - the latter capping an exceptional game as captain - allowing some breathing space over the closing minutes.

Grant lead a strong Silver Ferns defensive effort, both through the court and in the circle.

They weren't as impressive on attack, mixing some fluent attacks with some patchy work while the overall shooting success rate of 74 per cent was well below the Proteas' 82 per cent .

Coach Janine Southby will demand better from her front court when they meet unbeaten Australia in Johannesburg on Monday to conclude the tournament.

South Africa continue to make strides under former Australian coach Norma Plummer.

Coming off a fighting 54-50 loss to the Diamonds, they threatened at times to lodge their second win over New Zealand in 31 meetings.

Their defence, in particular, forced goal attack Maria Folau to regularly shoot from distance.

Folau was generally accurate but had to adjust her game when Te Paea Selby-Rickit was introduced midway through the second quarter in place of Bailey Mes.

Southby's starting team featured two changes from the England game, with Kelly Jury starting at goal keep ahead of Temalisi Fakahokotau and Shannon Francois at centre, with Sinclair shifted to Kayla Cullen's wing defence berth.

The visitors made a total of six changes throughout the game, played in taxing conditions at altitude.

Jury and Fakahokotau regularly interchanged, with the latter finishing the match with strapping on her shoulder.

Cullen was introduced near halftime, with Sinclair shifted to centre where she continued to impress.

New Zealand's winning burst came late in the first quarter when they powered 14-9 clear. They weren't headed again, with their lead ranging from two to seven goals for the remainder of the contest.

