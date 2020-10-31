Silver Ferns beat England Roses 54-47 to win Taini Jamison trophy

The Silver Ferns have beaten England 54-47 in the second netball Test in Hamilton to win the Taini Jamison trophy.

Silver Ferns vs. England Roses. Source: Photosport

While the scoreline was closer than in game one, Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua was happier with her side's performance.

The England defence forced the Silver Ferns into a number of handling errors and the Ferns just led by two at the end of the first quarter.

George Fisher then came on at goal shoot and scored quickly for England in the second spell.

The Ferns kept committing turnovers and England took their opportunities to finish with a 25-23 half-time lead.

It forced coach Dame Noeline Taurua to make a number of changes.

The Ferns then blitzed England when they came out of the main break, scoring the first six goals.

New Zealand then led by six going into the final quarter and were able to close out the game.

Maia Wilson was a rock for the Ferns scoring 38 from 41 at 92 per cent.