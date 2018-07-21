Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign

The fallout from the review into the Silver Fern’s failed Commonwealth Games campaign has stretched to over parts of the coaching staff, with Netball NZ not only looking for a new head coach, but assistant as well.

Former assistant coach Yvette McCausland-Durie is now off contract and will need to reapply for the role.

"It’s not about whether you get it or don’t,” she said.

"It’s really just about taking the opportunities and signalling that you’re interested in learning and growing and developing so I’ll always keep putting my hand up."

Former head coach Janine Southby was the first to go with the review not even made public yet, offering her resignation from the job on Friday night.

"I am very sad to have reached this point," she said at the time.

"We were at a real point of transition when I was appointed and I believed it would take time to make the necessary change.

"Over the last two years I have worked hard to develop a high performance culture based on accountability and self-responsibility. I felt we were making steps in the right direction however, I have to acknowledge this hasn’t happened as quickly or as well as I would have liked.

"The results we were able to deliver through the transition were unacceptable and far less than what we were aiming for. As head coach, I have to front up to my own responsibility in producing those results and I have. I’m as gutted as anyone that we couldn’t produce the results we aimed for.”

Players 1 NEWS spoke to said the panel heard they had a lack of confidence in the coaches and themselves dating back to last year.