 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Netball


Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The fallout from the review into the Silver Fern’s failed Commonwealth Games campaign has stretched to over parts of the coaching staff, with Netball NZ not only looking for a new head coach, but assistant as well.

Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Former assistant coach Yvette McCausland-Durie is now off contract and will need to reapply for the role.

"It’s not about whether you get it or don’t,” she said.

"It’s really just about taking the opportunities and signalling that you’re interested in learning and growing and developing so I’ll always keep putting my hand up."

Former head coach Janine Southby was the first to go with the review not even made public yet, offering her resignation from the job on Friday night.

Southby announced she is stepping down after a horror run for the team.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I am very sad to have reached this point," she said at the time.

"We were at a real point of transition when I was appointed and I believed it would take time to make the necessary change.

"Over the last two years I have worked hard to develop a high performance culture based on accountability and self-responsibility. I felt we were making steps in the right direction however, I have to acknowledge this hasn’t happened as quickly or as well as I would have liked.

"The results we were able to deliver through the transition were unacceptable and far less than what we were aiming for. As head coach, I have to front up to my own responsibility in producing those results and I have. I’m as gutted as anyone that we couldn’t produce the results we aimed for.”

Players 1 NEWS spoke to said the panel heard they had a lack of confidence in the coaches and themselves dating back to last year.

They also questioned Southby's philosophy of a player led culture, especially when only four of the players had been to a pinnacle event before.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:15
2
Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.

Watch: Warriors blow final chance for game-tying miracle after rookie's brain explosion

00:14
3
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

01:57
4
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Silver Ferns assistant coach adamant she'll reapply after failed Comm Games campaign

01:48
5
Like the rest of their weekend, the ladies put their heart and soul into the final act

Watch: Black Ferns Sevens silence San Francisco with rousing haka to celebrate World Cup win

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update