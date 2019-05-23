TODAY |

Silver Fern Katrina Rore signs with NSW Swifts

AAP
Super Netball leaders the NSW Swifts have brought in World Cup-winning Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore for the remainder of their campaign.

A veteran international who was recalled for New Zealand's triumpant campaign in England, replaces young defender Kate Eddy after she was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

"Katrina is a world class operator who has been one of the best players in the world for almost a decade now," said Swifts coach Briony Akle.

"I have been really happy with how our defence has operated this year and losing Kate means we need a top operator who can come in and hit the ground running.

"Not only is Katrina all of that, she's also a proven winner at the highest level of the game."

Rore will be in the squad which plays in Saturday's top of the table clash with defending champion Sunshine Coast Lightning, the temporary home of Silver Ferns midcourter Laura Langman.

Fellow Kiwi international Kayla Cullen, who wasn't required for World Cup duty, made her Swifts debut last week and will travel north as a temporary replacement player.

The Swifts lead the competition by seven points from the Lightning while the Melbourne Vixens are two points further back with four rounds remaining.

"I think the team to beat would be the Swifts still, they are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder," said England international and Giants shooter Jo Harten.

"They've lost their captain in Maddy Proud, but they've had some really consistent performances as well."

Harten found it draining to play Super Netball less than a week after her last World Cup match and doubted she would feel refreshed until the end of her campaign with the fourth-placed Giants.

"I definitely think there's some lessons to be learnt from the scheduling around this year," she said.

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald said it had been challenging to get the players back up so soon after the World Cup and empathised, having also flown back from England after watching the tournament.

"I was exhausted last week and I didn't have to play, so I can understand how they feel," she said.

"I think it's so important we do manage them through the next few weeks."

Katrina Grant during the Netball International Quad Series between New Zealand Silver Ferns and Australia at Hisense Arena Melbourne Australia. Sunday 23rd September 2018. Copyright Photo. Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz
Katrina Rore in action for the Silver Ferns against Australia. Source: Photosport
