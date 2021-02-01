Silver Fern Karin Burger hoping to bring championship form to the Tactix

It's a new year and a new team for Silver Ferns defender Karin Burger.

After four years and back-to-back titles with the Central Pulse, Burger has moved south to join the Mainland Tactix, although she admits it hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“I think it's a bit weird for me seeing myself in [red] because I see everyone else in it, not me, so seeing videos and pictures is a shock for me but I’m liking it.”

The 27-year-old made her Tactix debut, of sorts, against the Canterbury men's side over the weekend – a fixture new coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek said is perfect for helping Burger fit in.

“It’s exciting to see what we could be like on court so for us as coaches, we could see what they can do together and see what strategies might work with that combination.”

Burger said the match was a learning curve for her as she worked with Delaney-Hoshek.

“I want to be able to be versatile in what I do and that comes down to coaching too and being coachable so I want to learn from them and see how I can adapt my style to what it needs to be,” she said.

“I think with the Pulse we are one-on-one marking and, apart from changing positions. I need to learn space marking so I am looking forward to learning that side of the game as well.”

Burger will pair up in the defence circle with fellow Silver Fern Jane Watson, who was equally excited by the move.