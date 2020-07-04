TODAY |

Shooters send Pulse top of ANZ Premiership with win over Steel

Source:  1 NEWS

The Central Pulse have overcome the Southern Steel to move top of the ANZ Premiership, recording a come-from-behind 47-40 victory in Auckland.

After taking a 14-11 lead from the first quarter, the Pulse had to show their mettle as the Steel surged ahead with a 13-9 second quarter advantage. The Southerners holding a 24-23 lead at halftime.

The Steel carried that advantage into the final quarter, winning the third spell 11-10 to lead 35-33. Shooters Aliyah Dunn (22 from 22) and Jennifer O'Connell (27 from 32) leading the way inside the circle.

However, the final quarter saw the Pulse prove why they're the Premiership favourites, scoring 14 goals and conceding just five to come away with the win.

Shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio's 100 per cent display of 25 from 25 backed by an impressive 13 from 14 Kalifa McCollin - the Pulse missing just one shot during the entire match.

The win sees the Pulse leapfrog the Northern Mystics to move top of the Premiership ladder with a game in hand. The Pulse can extend that lead with a win over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic tomorrow afternoon.

Netball
