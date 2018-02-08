 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


'She's a pretty down-to-earth girl' - Silver Ferns coach praises Commonwealth Games rookie

share

Source:

NZN

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson has been anointed as the future of the Silver Ferns' goal defence after her surprise Commonwealth Games selection.

Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old Sokolich-Beatson was named as coach Janine Southby's bolter for the Games, fresh off a solid domestic season with Northern Mystics.

She'll be joined on the Gold Coast by the returning Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who last played for New Zealand in 2016 before going on maternity leave.

Elsewhere, the 12-strong squad remains unchanged from that which relinquished the Quad Series in abysmal fashion last month, with Whitney Souness, Maia Wilson, Jane Watson and and Phoenix Karaka going unselected.

Capable of playing goal defence or wing defence, Sokolich-Beatson is highly regarded by Southby, who said she was keen to develop depth at goal defence.

The under-21 World Cup-winning defender would remain behind captain Katrina Grant in the pecking order for now, but was a star in the making.

She had overcome a niggling back injury which kept her out of international selection for much of late 2017 and would be fit by Games time.

"Certainly been on the radar for us for a long time, the last couple of years, and we're looking forward to bringing her into our program," Southby said.

"She's got a huge work ethic both on and off the court, I know she's really driven and determined and I know she's very organised and well-planned.

"She's a pretty down-to-earth girl."

Ekenasio, meanwhile, would seek to inject offensive guile into a Silver Ferns team that crumpled in last fortnight's 67-48 loss to Australia.

Finding Australian midcourters Liz Watson and Kim Ravaillion in a vicious mood, the Kiwis turned the ball over again and again and were duly punished.

The Australian-born Ekenasio could play both shooting-circle roles and had acquitted herself well in last October's Fast5 netball tournament.

"She showed she hadn't lost the touch," Southby said.

"It was just a matter of getting her conditioning back to a standard that was acceptable for us to put her back into the Ferns program."

The Ferns will spend four of the next eight weeks in camp before using an impromptu four-way Taini Jamison series - involving Jamaica, Malawi and Fiji - as a springboard into their Gold Coast gold-medal tilt.

They've won two of the past three Commonwealth Games titles, in Melbourne in 2006 and New Delhi in 2010, but finished second in Glasgow in 2014.

Related

Silver Ferns

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The All Blacks coach was singled out for him time in charge of the world champions.

'I've just been lucky to be at the top of the tree and not fall out' - Steve Hansen humble after winning Halbergs leadership award

00:15
2
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

00:49
3
The All Whites' striker marked his Burnley debut with a goal against Tottenham last week.

Injury woes continue for Kiwi Premier League star Chris Wood

01:05
4
More potential All Blacks players are chasing the big money overseas.

'We just haven't got the dough' – frank Steve Hansen says NZ Rugby can't afford to pay All Blacks players more

00:39
5
Michaele Sokolic-Beatson, 21, was the shock selection in the 12-strong squad for the Gold Coast.

'She's a pretty down-to-earth girl' - Silver Ferns coach praises Commonwealth Games rookie

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 