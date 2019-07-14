TODAY |

Ruthless Silver Ferns crush Singapore to keep perfect World Cup record intact

The Silver Ferns have run rampant over minnows Singapore 89-21 at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Coach Noeline Taurua was able to try just about every combination conceivable.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit started at GA, Katrina Rore at WD and Karin Burger GD.

New Zealand poured on the goals in the first quarter, ending with a 20-5 lead.

More changes were rung as Bailey Mes came on at GS, meaning Maria Folau went back to GA.

Singapore, who are the lowest ranked team at the tournament, had an even tougher second quarter and the Ferns went into the main break 43-8 ahead.

Mes shifted to WA in the second half as Taurua continues to look at options in that position.

Selby-Rickit moved to GS and Ameliaranne Ekenasio came on at GA as all of New Zealand's shooters were used in various configurations.

The Silver Ferns continued to extend their lead, going into the final quarter 63-14.

Rore ran out three quarters in WD in a promising sign as she recovers from the calf complaint that threatened to rule her out of the World Cup.

The Silver Ferns defenders had a field day, with the side picking up 11 intercepts and 13 deflections across the board.

The shooting was again accurate, with the Ferns finishing with 91 percent accuracy. Selby-Rickit put up 34 from 36 at 94 percent.

Despite the lop-sided scoreline it was Singapore's highest ever score against New Zealand in their five meetings.

As expected the Silver Ferns go into the second phase of the tournament unbeaten and will be ready for a bigger challenge when they play a yet to be determined opponent tomorrow night.

New Zealand cruised to an emphatic victory in Liverpool. Source: SKY
