Relentless Silver Ferns hand Jamaica 26-goal thumping at Nations Cup

An unrelenting defensive display from the Silver Ferns has led to a dominant win over Jamaica at the Nations Cup this morning.

The Silver Ferns took down Jamaica 71-45 in Birmingham with the world champions forcing 34 turnovers from their opponents throughout the match.

In contrast, the Silver Ferns only lost control of the ball 19 times.

Seven of Jamaica's turnovers were intercepts from New Zealand's defence with Karin Burger leading the way with three. Jane Watson added two to the tally while Shannon Saunders and Phoenix Karaka added one each.

On the offensive end, Maia Wilson enjoyed a strong performance inside the shooters circle, finishing the game with a 42-from-45 performance.

Te Paea Selby-Rickit added 11 to New Zealand's scoreline from 13 attempts while Ameliaranne Ekenasio contributed a further 18-from-22.

New Zealand won all four quarters but really put the pressure on in the third when they outscored the Jamaicans 19-9.