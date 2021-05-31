Race hots up at top of ANZ Premiership table

TODAY |

The Northern Stars will need a victory over the Tactix this evening to distance themselves from a chasing pack hot on their tails in the ANZ Premiership.

The Stars are looking to return to winning ways, after their five-game winning streak was snapped by the defending champion Pulse last weekend.

The Stars side sit atop the ANZ Premiership table on 15 points, equal with the Mystics, but can make first place their own with a win against the Tactix in Auckland tonight.

Meanwhile, the Pulse continued their hot streak, defeating the struggling Magic last night to move into third spot, just three points behind the top two.

It took a late flurry of goals in the third quarter to help set up the 64-53 win in Wellington, while the 11-goal victory also broke the deadlock of 15-games apiece between the two teams and will be a confidence boost for the Pulse heading into the second half of the competition.

The Stars and the Mystics meet on Sunday for the first time this season in what could be a winner-takes-all clash.

