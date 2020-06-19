'Put some live women's sport on the television' – NZ ready for netball return, says Silver Fern

Rugby's had its turn, and now netball is bracing itself for a professional comeback, says Silver Ferns and Central Pulse defender Katrina Rore.

Nearly three months on from the Covid-19-enforced sporting shutdown, the ANZ Premiership resumes tonight, with the Northern Mystics hosting the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic at the Auckland Netball Centre.

For New Zealand's top players, though, the return to competition marks the resumption of their daily routines and regiments, having been faced with the uncertainty of the global pandemic.

"It was always in the back of our minds," Rore told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"Which meant lockdown was an interesting mindset of, 'We have to keep training, as we will potentially be playing, but when are we playing? How many weeks away is it? Do I try and change direction and mess up my feet or do I just go for long runs? Do I work on my strength?'

"It was an interesting time."

The uncertainty around if and when the season would return has naturally been on the minds of the players, Rore added.

"I think this is pre-season number three for this 2020 season. The girls are feeling it as well.

"We just want to put some live women's sport on the television, and hopefully make other people happy as well."