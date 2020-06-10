Pulse's 'young ones' set to be driving force behind ANZ Premiership title defence

Hot on the heels of Super Rugby, the ANZ Premiership is gearing up for the start of their competition next weekend.

For the Central Pulse, that means gearing up yet again for a title defence with a crop of youngsters set to become a driving force in the team.

One such rising star is midcourter Maddy Gordon who spent much of the Covid-19 lockdown practising with her sister.

"It felt like even though lockdown went fast, being away from netball seemed like so long ago," Gordon said.

"Coming back was like, 'holy, it's been ages'."

But now that she's back with her teammates, Gordon is making the most of every piece of advice given to her.

She's not the only one soaking it all in though - The Pulse will head into the season with five players under the age of 20.

Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said her side's youth isn't a disadvantage though.

"You forget how young a lot of these players are," McCausland-Durie said.

"I think for them they just relish the opportunity."

Gordon said the players certainly don't forget their ages though - for better or worse.

"If we do have games, it's the young ones vs the 'wise' ones," she said.

"And the young ones usually win."

Fellow 'young one' Renee Savai'inaea said she's glad to get another shot in the Premiership after taking a challenging journey.

After initially signing for the Pulse as a 16-year-old three years ago, the then-defender was sent to the Beko Development League to transition to the midcourt.

The time paid off with Savai'inaea rewarded new skills, a new position and a new contract.

"Definitely was a bit nervous, and unsure I could do it," Savai'inaea said of her journey.

"But I had a really good support system with the Pulse and being a training partner in that environment really helped me."