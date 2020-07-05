Pulse thrash Magic to go further clear on top of ANZ Premiership

The Central Pulse have recorded their second win in as many days, consolidating their spot atop the ANZ Premiership with a 51-30 victory over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic.

Katrina Rore against the Magic Source: Photosport

Following on from yesterday's nervy victory over the Southern Steel, the Pulse's shooters again came to the party, with Aliyah Dunn (23 from 27), Ameliaranne Ekenasio (21 from 24) and Tiana Metuarau (seven from 11) proving too much for the Magic to handle.

The Pulse were ahead after every quarter, leading 12-11 after the first, 29-16 at halftime, and 41-23 going into the final spell.

The Magic meanwhile saw attacking duo Kelsey McPhee (19 from 26) and Khiarna Williams (eight from 11) both shooting at 73 per cent.

The win means that the Pulse move two points ahead of the Northern Mystics at the top of the Premiership ladder with both having played five games.