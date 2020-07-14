Pulse star Aliyah Dunn 'a future Silver Fern', says skipper

Having cemented themselves as the ANZ Premiership's leading shooting duo, the Central Pulse's Aliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio are one of the key reasons behind the defending champions' unbeaten start to the year.

With six wins from six, the Pulse are on course to add even more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Dunn's form in particular giving the Pulse reason to be confident, her and Ekenasio shooting at 100 per cent against the Steel two games ago. That performance had Silver Fernc captain Ekenasio backing her shooting circle teammate for higher honours.

"I think she's really on her way, she's really accurate and she'll definitely be a future Silver Fern no doubt," Ekenasio told 1 NEWS.

"[It's] her third year in the comp. And I see her as having so much potential, so I ask a lot of her."