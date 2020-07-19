Pulse saved by the clock in nail biting win over Tactix

The Central Pulse have survived a scare to maintain their ANZ Premiership unbeaten season, taking a 33-32 win as the Mainland Tactix were stopped by the clock.

With scores locked at 32-all in the final seconds, shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio hit the crucial shot to give the Pulse a one-goal lead, leaving the Tactix 10 seconds to earn a draw.

However, despite Te Paea Selby-Rickit's successful effort, the clock was ruled to have ticked over as the ball went through the hoop, seeing the Tactix fall one short of a tie, and two short of an upset victory for the ages.

Earlier, the Tactix had raced out to an impressive lead, taking a 28-25 lead into the final quarter. Yet it was the Pulse that would come up trumps, winning the final spell 8-4 to seal the come-from-behind win.

Inside the shooting circle, Ekenasio's 13 from 16 was backed up by Aliyah Dunn's perfect game, landing 13 from 13. The Pulse's shooters were backed up by a handy 7 from 11 to Tiana Metuarau.

At the other end, Ellie Bird's 24 from 28 and Selby-Rickit's 8 from 11 nearly stole the show for the Tactix.

The win was the Pulse's eighth straight this season, seeing them comfortably on top of the ANZ Premiership, now 11 points ahead of the second placed Mystics.