Pulse return to winning ways after cruising to victory over Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic

The Central Pulse has returned to winning ways in style, with a third-quarter blitz setting up a comfortable win over Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic this afternoon.

Central Pulse's Aliyah Dunn and WBOP Magic's Kate Lloyd compete for the ball possession during the ANZ Premiership Netball between Central Pulse vs WBOP Magic, TSB Bank Arena, Wellington, Sunday 17th June 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

Central Pulse's Aliyah Dunn and the Magic's Kate Lloyd compete for the ball.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Pulse bounced back from their surprise one-goal loss to the Northern Mystics with a 63-48 win over the Magic at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The home side went on a 6-0 run after halftime as part of a 19-12 third quarter.

The Pulse's 18-year-old goal shoot Aliyah Dunn recovered from a nervous start to finish with 45 goals from 49 attempts.

Pulse goal attack Tiana Metuarau finished with 18 from 20 while the Magic shooters, Lenize Potgeiter and Monica Falker, combined to make 48 shots from 55 attempts.

