Pulse return to winning ways after cruising to victory over Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic

The Central Pulse has returned to winning ways in style, with a third-quarter blitz setting up a comfortable win over Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic this afternoon.

Central Pulse's Aliyah Dunn and the Magic's Kate Lloyd compete for the ball. Source: 1 NEWS

The Pulse bounced back from their surprise one-goal loss to the Northern Mystics with a 63-48 win over the Magic at TSB Arena in Wellington.

The home side went on a 6-0 run after halftime as part of a 19-12 third quarter.

The Pulse's 18-year-old goal shoot Aliyah Dunn recovered from a nervous start to finish with 45 goals from 49 attempts.