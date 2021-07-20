Pulse part ways with coach Parata less than a year after appointment

Central Pulse coach Gail Parata has stood down from her role less than 12 months after taking the job.

Pulse coach Gail Parata. Source: Photosport

The Pulse said in a statement this afternoon they had come to a mutual agreement with Parata not to renew her contract for next season.

“We wish Gail all the best in her next opportunity within netball, and are currently working through the coaching team for 2022,’’ Pulse CEO Fran Scholey said.

Parata took over the Pulse last September, succeeding Yvette McCausland-Durie after she had guided the side to back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles.

Since taking over, Parata has struggled to find the same success with the Pulse sitting fifth this season with just four wins from 14 games.

Parata said in hindsight, the combination didn’t work.

“I am looking for an opportunity to build a programme from the ground up,” Parata said.

“The Pulse already have a programme in place that they are comfortable with and I need the challenge of developing and growing my own programme.”

Netball Central director of high performance Waimarama Taumaunu praised Parata for the diligence and hard work she had put into the current season.

“We understand Gail’s desire to pursue other opportunities and to build a new programme from scratch,” Taumaunu said.

The Wellington franchise Pulse have one last game to send Parata off on a high note when they take on the Southern Steel in Invercargill this Saturday.