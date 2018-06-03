 

Netball


Pulse make it six wins from six after sweeping past the Mystics

The Central Pulse remain unbeaten at the top of the ANZ Premiership after easily accounting for the Northern Mystics in Auckland.

Karin Burger of the Pulse goes for the intercept against Grace Kukutai of the Mystics. 2018 ANZ Premiership netball match, Mystics v Pulse at The Trusts Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 3 June 2018

Karin Burger of the Pulse goes for the intercept against Grace Kukutai of the Mystics.

The Pulse notched their sixth win to open the season with a comprehensive 60-38 victory.

The 22-goal win came after a lethal performance in the shooting circle with GS Aliyah Dunn shooting at 93 per cent after making 39 goals from 42 attempts while GA Ameliaranne Ekenasio was at 89 per cent having made 16 from 18.

The loss was the biggest of the season for the Mystics, who were without Maria Folau. 

