Netball


Pulse coach quietly confident after winning start, set to face unbeaten Tactix

Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie will be up against another unbeaten side in the ANZ Premiership when her team take on the Tactix at TSB Arena in Wellington tonight.

Head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said her side can still improve after winning their opening two rounds of the ANZ Premiership.
Despite winning their first two round fixtures the Pulse coach believes there is still room for improvement.

"There's some pieces to polish, and tonight's that opportunity to really get that right. Really nice to have two wins," said McCausland-Durie.

"I was really pleased with the shooting volume, and the accuracy. That's obviously a really critical piece of the game, along with the ability for them to read the moment, and make good decisions."

McCausland-Durie said she has been happy with the performances of her young shooters Tiana Metuarau and Aliyah Dunn at the start of the season.

"Look I think at the end of the day they keep it reasonably simple. They manage to put the shots in when it counts, they've both got a mix of range – they can shoot short and medium range – and have been able to get ball in really good position."

The winner of tonight's clash will cement their spot at the top of the competition ladder.

