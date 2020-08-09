Pulse celebrate Katrina Rore's 200th appearance by returning to winning ways with victory over Steel

The Central Pulse celebrated captain Katrina Rore's 200th netball league appearance by returning to their winning ways with a 49-34 win over the Steel last night.

They got off to a flier against the Southern Steel, who were backing up from their big win over the Northern Mystics on Friday.

Aliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio were lethal in the shooters circle, shooting 30 from 32 and 19 of 20 respectively.