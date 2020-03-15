Pulse begin ANZ Premiership title defence with win over Tactix

The Central Pulse have begun their title defence with a 53-41 win over the Mainland Tactix in the ANZ Premiership opener in Blenheim this afternoon.

Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau and Pulse shooter Aaliyah Dunn. Source: Photosport

The defending champions brushed off a shaky start to record the 12-point win with shooters Aaliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio making 35 from 38 and 11 from 22 respectively.

The duo stood up against a Tactix defensive circle including skipper and Silver Fern Jane Watson and the returning Temalisi Fakahokotau, who missed last season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).