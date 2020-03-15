TODAY |

Pulse begin ANZ Premiership title defence with win over Tactix

Source:  1 NEWS

The Central Pulse have begun their title defence with a 53-41 win over the Mainland Tactix in the ANZ Premiership opener in Blenheim this afternoon.

Tactix defender Temalisi Fakahokotau and Pulse shooter Aaliyah Dunn. Source: Photosport

The defending champions brushed off a shaky start to record the 12-point win with shooters Aaliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio making 35 from 38 and 11 from 22 respectively.

The duo stood up against a Tactix defensive circle including skipper and Silver Fern Jane Watson and the returning Temalisi Fakahokotau, who missed last season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). 

The ANZ Premiership is one the few elite sports not impacted by the coronavirus.

