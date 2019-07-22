TODAY |

Public celebration for World Cup-winning Silver Ferns uncertain

Whether there will be a public celebration allowing New Zealanders to celebrate the Silver Ferns' world title or not remains uncertain.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has spoken with Sports Minister Grant Robertson, who in turn has been in contact with Netball New Zealand.

The Silver Ferns won their first world title since 2003 with a 52-51 win over Australia in the final.

Mr Goff had initially said there would be no celebration as some players, as well as coach Noeline Taurua, won't be returning immediately to New Zealand.

Taurua has a club match to coach in Australia on Saturday.

Taurua won't have much time to celebrate her World Cup win, as she is coaching her club side in Australia on Saturday.

Now, Mr Goff says a celebration is not "dead in the water", but there are no details available at this stage.

The Ferns claimed the World Cup for the first time since 2003 thanks to their 52-51 win over Australia in Liverpool.

Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket. Source: Instagram/Te Paea Selby-Rickit

The Kiwi side held off an Australian comeback to win 52-51. Source: SKY
