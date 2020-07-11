TODAY |

Perfect performance from Maia Wilson sees Stars beat Steel

Source:  1 NEWS

A perfect shooting display from Maia Wilson has seen the Northern Stars overcome the Southern Steel in the ANZ Premiership, taking a 50-43 victory in Auckland.

Maia Wilson against the Steel Source: Photosport

Wilson landed an impressive 39 from 39 in what was, on paper, the Stars' first home game of the season. Wilson was backed up by Jamie Hume's 11 from 15.

At the other end of the court, the Steel relied heavily on goal shoot Ellen Halpenney's 26 from 29, while Kalifa McCollin added 17 from 18.

The result has little impact on the ANZ Premiership ladder however, with the Stars now four points off the third-placed Mystics, having played two games more.

Meanwhile the Steel sit second-to-last ahead of the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, as the two teams prepare to meet on Monday night in Hamilton.

Netball
