P.U.R.E. - The mantra driving the Silver Ferns at the Netball World Cup

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has revealed her side's matra, driving the side forwards at this year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Based on the '100 per cent pure' tourism advertising campaign, the Silver Ferns are wanting to be P.U.R.E. themselves at the World Cup, coach Taurua explained.

"[It] represents New Zealand, authenticity, Kiwi," Taurua said.

"P, when we're breaking it down is 'play to win'.

"U is united, we are ready. R is ruthless and E is explosive.

"Every word means something, whether it's on or off the court. The style of game we play out there, our behaviours, we're really proud that since December it's become the forefront of how we play, and our style.

"It's pretty cool."