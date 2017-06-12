 

'Our heartfelt thanks' - Southern Steel netballers thank bystanders for help after van rolls in Christchurch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Southern Steel netball team have thanked bystanders and medics who came to their aid after a traffic accident in Christchurch yesterday.

Four Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Six members of the team were taken to hospital after the crash in Fendalton.

Posting on Facebook, the team said players were grateful for the help members of the public gave them at the scene.

"We are blessed to live in a country where people don't hesitate to help others," the post read.

"Our players involved in today's accident and our wider Steel family extends our heartfelt thanks to the people who rushed to our aid at the scene.

Four Southern Steel players were taken to hospital after the crash in Christchurch today.
Source: Facebook - Jay Montesclaros Cochlan

"And then there's you, our incredible Steel supporters.

"Your messages and caring warm our hearts - keep being awesome!"

Video from the scene showed that the team's van rolled on to its side.

