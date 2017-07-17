 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Netball


NZ pip Australia winning back-to-back Youth World Cup netball titles

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand are back-to-back Youth World Cup netball champions after fighting back to beat Australia 60-57 in a pulsating final in Botswana.

The NZ side rallied from behind to edge Australia 60-57 in the final of the U21 tournament in Botswana.
Source: SKY

The Kiwi under-21 team turned on the power in the second half to complete the tournament unbeaten and win successive titles for the first time.

Previous titles came in 1992, 2005 and 2013, when they beat Australia 52-47 in Glasgow.

A fourth Youth World Cup triumph draws New Zealand alongside Australia, with the trans-Tasman rivals having dominated the eight editions of the tournament.

Having crushed all of their opponents in Garborone by at least 37 goals, the New Zealanders were tested to the hilt in the decider.

The Kiri Wills-coached side trailed 14-17 and 27-28 after each of the first two quarters before a decisive third stanza, which they won 18-13.

Magic goal keep Kelly Jury during the ANZ Premiership netball match - Magic v Tactix played at Claudelands Arena, Hamilton, New Zealand on Monday 29 May 2017. Copyright photo: Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Magic goal keep Kelly Jury during the ANZ Premiership netball match between the Magic and Tactix played at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton.

Source: Photosport

Player of the match Kelly Jury tightened the screws at goal keep through the middle stages of the game, along with captain and goal defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.

The NZ side rallied from behind to edge Australia 60-57 in the final of the U21 tournament in Botswana.
Source: SKY

Six of the New Zealand squad are regular starters in national premiership teams but it was two second-tier Beko League players who provided much of the midcourt attacking momentum.

Central Pulse pair Kimiora Poi and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan formed a slick relationship with goal shoot Maia Wilson, who continued a prodigious tournament.

Wilson and Jury are the team's two players with Silver Ferns experience but others will have furthered their cause.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The 35-year-old Swiss beat Marin Clic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

Watch: Roger Federer breaks down in tears after seeing his children in crowd after winning eighth Wimbledon title

00:30
2
The 35-year-old Swiss became the oldest champion at The All England Club since 1930.

Swiss maestro Roger Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon crown, dismantles Marin Cilic in straight sets

00:28
3
The NZ side rallied from behind to edge Australia 60-57 in the final of the U21 tournament in Botswana.

NZ pip Australia winning back-to-back Youth World Cup netball titles

00:22
4
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

'Super Rugby is idiots-ville' - Kiwis angered at conference system flaws

00:29
5
Darcy Lussick has got himself into hot water after this act on Aaron Woods from the Wests Tigers.

Disgraceful! Manly prop penalised after pulling opponent's hair in cowardly fashion

01:13
The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.

Metiria Turei will pay back benefit money she received by being dishonest if WINZ asks her to: 'I broke the law, and I understand that'

The Green's co-leader confessed she lied to WINZ while receiving a benefit to provide for her child.


02:34
Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency and for a woman nearing 100.

Good Sorts: Meet 93-year-old Margaret, who gives her time for nothing

Margaret Brown of Timaru volunteers at accident and emergency.

00:25
Last night's live draw went awry when the "winning" Powerball fell from its plinth.

Exclusive video: Second Lotto Powerball draw carried out behind closed doors after technical mishap

Many have been angered by the decision to redraw the ball.

01:29
The NZ First leader told Q+A he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

NZ First won't be constrained by the same spending limits as other parties – Winston Peters

The NZ First leader said he won't subscribe to National and Labour's brand of economics.

00:59
Turei confessed she sub-let her home and lied to Work and Income, as a single mum claiming benefits

Greens co-leader confesses she lied to Work and Income to claim benefits as a single mum

Metiria Turei made the stunning admission at the Green's party conference while introducing their new welfare package.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 