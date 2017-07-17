NZ pip Australia winning back-to-back Youth World Cup netball titles

New Zealand are back-to-back Youth World Cup netball champions after fighting back to beat Australia 60-57 in a pulsating final in Botswana.

The Kiwi under-21 team turned on the power in the second half to complete the tournament unbeaten and win successive titles for the first time.

Previous titles came in 1992, 2005 and 2013, when they beat Australia 52-47 in Glasgow.

A fourth Youth World Cup triumph draws New Zealand alongside Australia, with the trans-Tasman rivals having dominated the eight editions of the tournament.

Having crushed all of their opponents in Garborone by at least 37 goals, the New Zealanders were tested to the hilt in the decider.

The Kiri Wills-coached side trailed 14-17 and 27-28 after each of the first two quarters before a decisive third stanza, which they won 18-13.

Magic goal keep Kelly Jury during the ANZ Premiership netball match between the Magic and Tactix played at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Player of the match Kelly Jury tightened the screws at goal keep through the middle stages of the game, along with captain and goal defence Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.

Six of the New Zealand squad are regular starters in national premiership teams but it was two second-tier Beko League players who provided much of the midcourt attacking momentum.

Central Pulse pair Kimiora Poi and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan formed a slick relationship with goal shoot Maia Wilson, who continued a prodigious tournament.