NZ Men topple Silver Ferns again to claim Cadbury Netball Series

The New Zealand men’s invitational side have claimed the Cadbury Netball Series, defeating the Silver Ferns 66-54 in Takanini.

Coming into the match having won their previous encounter 54-50 on Thursday night, the New Zealand men’s side were out to claim another victory over their international female counterparts.

The New Zealand men started as the brighter of the two sides, taking a 16-11 lead from the first quarter.

The Silver Ferns though, were out to ensure avoiding a repeat of Thursday night’s clash, pulling the scores back to 28-27 at the break, the men taking a one point lead at halftime.

However, halftime would allow for the New Zealand men to regain their composure, again outclassing the Silver Ferns at both ends of the court, their lead extending out to 47-40 heading into the final spell.

The Silver Ferns attempted one final fightback in the final quarter, at one point pulling the scores back to 53-49, however the men would prove too strong, eventually sealing a 12-goal victory.

Shooter Junior Levi again proved too classy for the opposition to handle, sinking 98 per cent for 57 of his 58 shots. Daniel Jefferies backed up his shooter with eight from eight, while captain Matt Wetere also contributed a solitary goal.

For the Silver Ferns, Maria Folau proved to be in impressive touch heading into this year’s Netball World Cup in England, sinking 40 from 43, while Ameliaranna Ekenasio chipped in with 10 from 13. Te Paea Selby-Rickit added four from four off the bench.