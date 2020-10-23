NZ men beat Silver Ferns for third time in a row

The Silver Ferns have yet again come up short against the New Zealand men.

The Ferns were beaten by the men in last night's second game of the Cadbury series in Palmerston North.

Shooter Junior Levi led the way for the New Zealand men, scoring 40 goals in the 60-47 victory.

It's the third time in two years the men's team has beaten the Silver Ferns.

Men's skipper Deepak Patu was pleased to once again come out on top over the world champions.

"We really wanted to hit it out there, play a short game."

"The key two words are passion and flair and that's part of our brand, we want to be passionate about what we do on court and show our flair too," he said.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio was disappointed her side couldn't keep within reach on the scoreboard.

She says the men's game had gone up a level since the last time they played.

"We got a little bit of momentum, we got used to what we had to do and I think that second quarter didn't have a great start."

"They're an incredible team ... hopefully we meet them again on Saturday."

In the night's other game New Zealand A beat the Under 21s team, 57-53.