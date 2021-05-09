TODAY |

Northern Stars continue hot start with comfortable win over Steel

Source:  1 NEWS

The Northern Stars have continued their hot start to the 2021 ANZ Premiership, claiming their fourth victory in as many games, after a comfortable 59-45 win over the Southern Steel this afternoon.

Stars Mila Reuelu-Buchanan during the ANZ Premiership match between Northern Stars and Southern Steel. Source: Photosport

It was a back-and-forth opening period, before the Stars' defence began to overwhelm their opponents, helping them take a strong lead despite having relatively poor shooting percentages.

The shooters were well-supported by Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Gina Crampton, who fed the ball to Maia Wilson and Jamie Hume over and over again throughout the game. The Stars ended up taking 22 more shots than the Steel, which proved to be decisive.

Defender Oceane Maihi and shooter Amorangi Malesala took to the court for the Stars during the last quarter, showing the depth of their bench while piling on their highest score of the season.

Rising young goalkeeper Taneisha Fifita had a strong second half for the Steel but a lack of ball counted against the visitors who struggled to match the Stars overall efficiency and experience across the court.

Netball
Auckland
Dunedin and Otago
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:48
New York Yacht Club throws spanner in works with challenge for next America's Cup
2
Black Fern channelling late mum's spirit on road to stardom
3
Jarryd Hayne's ex-teammates in hot water over social media posts
4
Jury believed victim who accused disgraced ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne of rape, and so did judge
5
Take a sneaky look inside Christchurch's new state-of-the-art metro sports facility
MORE FROM
Netball
MORE
01:43

Charter flight touches down, reuniting pets with owners separated by Covid

NZ ad agency beats world industry players, winning accolades at swanky London awards
04:16

Owner humbled as hundreds of strangers scour Auckland forest for lost dog Koda
03:40

Take a tour of the Auckland nudist camp offering a slice of serenity to enthusiasts