Northern Stars continue hot start with comfortable win over Steel

The Northern Stars have continued their hot start to the 2021 ANZ Premiership, claiming their fourth victory in as many games, after a comfortable 59-45 win over the Southern Steel this afternoon.

Stars Mila Reuelu-Buchanan during the ANZ Premiership match between Northern Stars and Southern Steel. Source: Photosport

It was a back-and-forth opening period, before the Stars' defence began to overwhelm their opponents, helping them take a strong lead despite having relatively poor shooting percentages.

The shooters were well-supported by Mila Reuelu-Buchanan and Gina Crampton, who fed the ball to Maia Wilson and Jamie Hume over and over again throughout the game. The Stars ended up taking 22 more shots than the Steel, which proved to be decisive.

Defender Oceane Maihi and shooter Amorangi Malesala took to the court for the Stars during the last quarter, showing the depth of their bench while piling on their highest score of the season.