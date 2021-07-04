Northern Mystics record clean sweep against crosstown rivals Northern Stars

The Northern Mystics have recorded a clean sweep against the Northern Stars today, winning by eight goals at Auckland's Trusts Arena in their round-12 clash.

Northern Mystics Goal Shoot Grace Nweke in action during their round eight ANZ Premiership clash with the Northern Stars at Auckland's Trusts Arena, 6 June 2021. Source: Photosport

Goal Shoot Grace Nweke racked up the points shooting at 83 per cent accuracy, making 54 goals from 65 attempts, helping keep the Stars winless against her Mystics this season.

Nweke's Northern Stars counterpart Maia Wilson also put on a clinic however the Mystics restricted her to just 46 attempts while making 40 successful shots (87 per cent).

Despite looking to be well in the fight at the third quarter, trailing by just four goals, the Stars tapered off in the fourth, extending their deficit to a dominant Northern Mystics side.

Although the Stars have failed to pickup a win against their crosstown rivals in their three encounters this season, they still sit at second in the overall points standings behind the Mystics in the ANZ Premiership.