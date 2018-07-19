 

Northern Mystics climb out of last place in ANZ Premiershp with win over injury hit Magic

Source:

1 NEWS

Northern Mystics have climbed out of last place in the ANZ Premiership after winning 53-46 over the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Rotorua last night.

The Mystics defeated Waikato-Bay of Plenty 53-46 in Rotorua.
Source: SKY

The home side struggled, having to make an array of changes to their side with former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua picking up another injury.

The Magic started Amorangi Malesala at goal attack over Monica Falkner, with Lisa Mather named at wing defence instead of Hayley Saunders.

Leading 42-35 after the third quarter mark the Mystics never let up.

The Mystics sit in fourth spot on the ANZ Premiership ladder on 13 points, with the Magic in fifth spot on 12 points.

