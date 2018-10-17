Noeline Taurua says Maria Folau will start at goal shoot as Silver Ferns chase 14-goal win to clinch Cup

Noeline Taurua will keep Maria Folau at goal shoot as the Silver Ferns chase what once seemed like an impossible Constellation Cup win in the fourth test against the Diamonds in Wellington tomorrow night.

The Ferns’ drought-busting 55-44 win in Hamilton means the New Zealanders need to beat Australia by 14 goals or more to win the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012.

Folau starred in the win, shooting at 98 per cent at goal shoot, and Taurua said she would stay at the position in Wellington.

“I really enjoyed watching her, I think that probably seems to be a position at the moment, one, we can get the ball to her and she’s a great asset for us because we know she can shoot but she also provides the speed and mobility in the attacking end," she told TVNZ's Breakfast.

“Definitely we will start her again at goal shoot and I think that’s been of value with her in the circle.”

Taurua put the upset win down to the Ferns’ improved ability to handle the Diamonds’ physicality.

On the Diamonds’ shuffling their shooters during the loss in Hamilton, Taurua said it was interesting in itself.

“It was quite good for us to see that, I think they were in sixes and sevens and it was probably looking at something that was going to combat us

“You know the Ferns have never been in that position to be able to view or observe that shuffling of the deck.”