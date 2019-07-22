Noeline Taurua reveals four-year vision for Silver Ferns despite contract ending after January tournament

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua has hinted at potentially staying in her role past next year's Nations Cup after revealing what she'd like to see from the world champions over the next four years.

Taurua's future as Silver Ferns coach is uncertain with her recently-renewed contract only extending to January's Nations Cup.

But the 51-year-old told Newsroom she's just focused on the present - which also includes moving back to New Zealand and getting her children settled into their new schools.

"It’s coming," Taurua said of her decision.

"I’ve just been prepping for January, and for once, there’s been no pressure on me to get a team out, performing on court. So, I’ve had time to sit back and reflect, and see where all the pieces of my life are starting to fall.

"Once I get home it will be easier for me. I’ll have a better understanding of what I can do; if I can contribute to New Zealand moving forward. But I am heading in the right direction."

Taurua admitted leading the Silver Ferns to a world title just 11 months after taking over as coach was a whirlwind but now that things are settling, she has an idea of what she wants to see from the squad while building towards the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2023 World Cup.